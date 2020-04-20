She is a he: Man with 10k followers arrested for communal posts

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Raipur, Apr 20: She turned out to be a he. The Chattisgarh police went about looking for a person by the name Nisha Jindal, after they found inflammatory comments on her Facebook page.

When the police finally caught the accused, they found that the person was Ravi Pujar, a 31 year old who posted communal messages under fake IDs. Since 2012, he has been operating under fake IDs in the name of Nisha Jindal and Pakistani actress, Miraha Pasha. Nisha had 10,000 followers.

Reports said that Pujar is an engineering student and has been running the page. Some users on Twitter said that he was unable to complete his engineering exams for the past 11 years. IAS officer Priyanka Shukla, tweeted that when the police reached to arrest Nisha Jindal, for disrupting communal harmony, they found that Ravi who has not been able to clear his engineering for the past 11 years is the real Nisha. The police also forced Pujar to post his real photo on the page and also tell his Facebook followers that he is the real owner of the page.

"No fraud will be spared. Let us reveal all those element who wish to mislead. Good job @RaipurPoliceCG," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel said on Twitter.