    “She better,” Subramanian Swamy’s reply to Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 05: BJP MP in the Rajya Sabha, Subramanian Swamy had a couple of things to say in the aftermath of Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman presenting her maiden budget in Parliament a few hours back.

    File Photo of Subramanian Swamy

    To a question on what he thinks. Of this budget, Swamy said, 'it depends to who I owe a greater duty:

    To my profession as a professor of economics or to my party as an MP."

    Another follower said, " sir we want a parallel budget from you." To this Swamy said, " as an op ed soon."

    Another follower said, " At last FinMinIndia accepts what Dr Swamy has been saying all along. India is the 3rd largest economy based on PPP." To this Dr. Swamy replied, " she better because that is what economic theory of index numbers teach."

    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 16:31 [IST]
