  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shatrughan Sinha to join Congress by end of this week

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 26: Shatrughan Sinha, who was left out by the BJP will join the Congress. He expected to join the party by the end of this week.

    Shatrughan Sinha.
    File Photo of Shatrughan Sinha

    Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Bihar Congress leader told reporters at the Patna airport that he would either join on March 28 or 29.

    Advani replaced deliberately, Amit Shah no match for him: Shatrughan Sinha

    Sinha had rebelled against the BJP, following which he was denied a ticket by the party from the Patna Sahib seat. The party fielded Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad instead.

    On Sunday, Sinha had given ample indications about his intentions when he tweeted, "time has come for a Congress Yukt Bharat.'

    More SHATRUGHAN SINHA News

    Read more about:

    shatrughan sinha congress lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue