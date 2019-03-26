Shatrughan Sinha to join Congress by end of this week

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 26: Shatrughan Sinha, who was left out by the BJP will join the Congress. He expected to join the party by the end of this week.

Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Bihar Congress leader told reporters at the Patna airport that he would either join on March 28 or 29.

Sinha had rebelled against the BJP, following which he was denied a ticket by the party from the Patna Sahib seat. The party fielded Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad instead.

On Sunday, Sinha had given ample indications about his intentions when he tweeted, "time has come for a Congress Yukt Bharat.'