Shatrughan Sinha to quit BJP?

New Delhi, March 29: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who has been at the forefront speaking against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, is likely to quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, say reports. The BJP member of Parliament (MP) from Bihar is likely to join another party or contest the upcoming 2019 elections as an independent candidate, the actor-politician himself stated.

However, the "rebel" BJP leader added that he would contest elections from the same Patna Sahib constituency seat in Bihar from where he has been elected to the Lok Sabha. Speaking to television news channel, Times Now, Sinha said, "I have offers from other parties. Whether I serve through my party or some other parties or even contest independently, it hardly matters."

"There were rumours in the last elections too that I will not get ticket from the BJP. But I got the ticket. (In 2014) My name was announced at the last moment from the same seat. Now, I am again hearing these rumours," Sinha added.

Sinha alleged that he has been unfairly treated by the current BJP regime. "As they are my own people, I can't speak about their behaviour to outsiders in detail... My party knows it hurt me. Not just now but from day one when this government came to power," he said.

When asked why he is not leaving the BJP, the actor-politician said: "Why doesn't the party quit me? I did not join the party to leave it. Several people were unfairly treated in the party." "Look at our friend, philosopher and ultimate guru Lal Krishna Advani. From two seats to almost 200 seats, the party grew mainly under his leadership. Where is he today? He could have been anything. He has been like a guardian of the party," Sinha added.

Sinha and his party colleague Yashwant Sinha (both of them share the same surname) have been at the forefront criticising the Modi government over various issues, including the demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Reports say the BJP will not expel them as it might backfire, so the party is waiting for both the Sinhas to leave the BJP on their own.

Now, as political activities in the country have already heated up ahead of the next General elections, it needs to be seen who takes the initiative first. Whether the BJP expels them or they leave the party is only a matter of time, said a political expert.

OneIndia News

