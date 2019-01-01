Shatrughan Sinha no longer a 'VIP' at Patna airport

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Patna, Jan 1: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shatrughan Sinha will no longer be treated as a 'VIP' at Patna airport, said a senior official on Monday.The former union minister was earlier allowed to bring his vehicle to the tarmac and was also exempted from security frisking.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Sinha, a BJP MP from Patna Sahib constituency, will be subjected to security checks and regular frisking at the Patna airport. According to the report, Sinha's privilege was being extended only for a brief period which ended in June.

"The facilities were extended to Sinha for a period which ended in June this year. No orders have been received for extending the same," Jay Prakash Narayan Airport's Director Rajendra Singh Lahauriya was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

In his new year tweet, Shatrughan Sinha, said, "As we ring in 2019, let's shed our arrogance and attitude. And come out clean on all unanswered/pending issues. Transparency in everything, getting rid of our false promises & turning them into reality. A humble appeal for peace, prosperity, joy & love for all."

As we ring in 2019, let's shed our arrogance & attitude. And come out clean on all unanswered/pending issues. Transparency in everything, getting rid of our false promises & turning them into reality. A humble appeal for peace, prosperity, joy & love for all.#HappyNewYear2019 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 1, 2019