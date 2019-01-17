'Shatrughan Sinha must quit the BJP if he is unhappy': Sushil Kumar Modi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Jan 17: BJP's Shatrughan Sinha has been quite vocal critic of his party for quite sometime now. The Patna MP was on Tuesday advised by a party colleague to quit if he doesn't like the BJP.

The advice came from Bihar's deputy CM and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi who said Sinha had "fallen into bad company of Yashwant Sinha."

Sushi Kumar Modi, during an interview with ABP on Tuesday, said Sinha had "fallen into the bad company" of BJP veteran leader Yashwant Sinha, who has also been critical of the organisation.

Sinha, a Bollywood actor-turned-politician, often lashes out at his own party leaders, that too from public platforms. He has also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several issues.

Sinha, who had earlier said he will contest the 2019 elections from his constituency of Patna Sahib, on Tuesday said he left the decision to the party. "If the party decides, I will contest. I am born in the BJP and will die in this party," he said.