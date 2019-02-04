Shatrughan Sinha comes out in Mamata Banerjee's support, calls her “Bengal Tigress”

New Delhi, Feb 4: Amid stand off between the Centre and the West Bengal government over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scam, rebel BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha on Monday came out in support of Mamata Banerjee.

Sinha, who attended the grand opposition rally organised by the TMC in Kolkata on January 19, took to Twitter and described the West bengal Chief Minister as "Bengal Tigress" and " mass leader with impeccable image."

Banerjee is sitting on a dharna after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) moved to arrest Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Sunday evening in connection with the Sarada chit fund scam. The five-member CBI team was denied entry to the Kolkata Police chief's residence and then detained inside a police station.

"Sirji, what's happening? Why are we playing with fire through the much maligned, disgraced and condemned govt institutions? That too when the elections are around the corner...

By targeting the tried and tested mass leader with impeccable image, 'Bengal Tigress' @MamataOfficial (sic)," Sinha tweeted.

"- the lady who is identified with hawai chappal and cotton saris. We have almost lost our credibility and people are not accepting whatever we are saying. Let's not get into knee jerk panic action reaction. Jai Hind !" Sinha, who is a stauch critic of the Modi government at the Centre, said in another tweet.

Sinha has in the past lashed out at his own party leaders on national and state issues. He has also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on issues like rising fuel prices, demonetisation and Rafale deal, among others.

He has shared stage with Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata last month in which 24 opposition parties took part in a bid forge an anti-BJP alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In an unprecedented development on Sunday evening, a number of CBI officers, who had gone to question Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scam cases, were bundled into police jeeps, whisked to a police station and detained.

The CBI on Monday approached the Supreme Court and sought for an urgent hearing after its officers were detained by the West Bengal police. The Supreme Court will hear CBI's plea on Tuesday.