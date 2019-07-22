Shatrughan Sinha backs Priyanka Gandhi as Congress chief

New Delhi, July 22: With the Congress suffering a major leadership crisis, actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha on Monday backed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's name for leading the party.

"Day before, the timely involvement of Congress' most popular, bold, dynamic leader Priyanka Gandhi for Sonebhadra massacre was reminiscent of the late and great Madam Gandhi. During her Belchi days, she had travelled on an elephant. Priyanka broached everything with determination, commitment and courted arrest with a smile," he wrote on Twitter.

"She is a role model of a true dedicated leader. Other political parties should learn and follow her too," he added.

"It's my humble appeal that she would be apt as the party president to lead ahead. It will be a shot in the arm," Sinha tweeted.

Party veteran Natwar Singh on Sunday joined the chorus backing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the top post, adding that having a non-Gandhi at the helm will cause the party to split.

The Congress is yet to decide on its new president after Rahul made his resignation public, taking moral responsibility for the party's Lok Sabha poll debacle. The Congress won 52 seats in the elections, just eight more than its 2014 Lok Sabha tally of 44.