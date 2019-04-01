Shatrughan Sinha applauds Rahul's move to contest second seat from Wayanad

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 01: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Monday praised Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his decision to contest second seat from Kerala's Wayanad constituency. Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad constituency along with Amethi.

Earlier on Sunday, Shatrughan Sinha said he decided to join the Congress because it was a national party in the "true sense". Besides, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had recommended the same, he told PTI. Sinha is expected to formally join the Congress on April 6.

region. And in case @Rahulgandhi fights from Wayanad in Kerala it will definitely send a political message not only to the Minorities and the younger generation/voters in particular but the entire nation in general that Congress is with them all the way. Jai Hind! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 1, 2019

The 73-year-old politician had said earlier that it was painful for him to quit the BJP, but he was disturbed by the way the party treated veterans like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha. The BJP has not fielded Advani and Joshi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Joined Congress on Lalu's advise says Shotgun

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections will be held between April 11 and May 19, with the votes being counted on May 23. Bihar, which has 40 parliamentary constituencies, will vote in all seven phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.