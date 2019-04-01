  • search
    Shatrughan Sinha applauds Rahul's move to contest second seat from Wayanad

    New Delhi, Apr 01: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Monday praised Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his decision to contest second seat from Kerala's Wayanad constituency. Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad constituency along with Amethi.

    Shatrughan Sinha applauds Rahuls move to contest second seat from Wayanad
    Shatrughan Sinha and Rahul Gandhi. File Photo.

    Earlier on Sunday, Shatrughan Sinha said he decided to join the Congress because it was a national party in the "true sense". Besides, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had recommended the same, he told PTI. Sinha is expected to formally join the Congress on April 6.

    The 73-year-old politician had said earlier that it was painful for him to quit the BJP, but he was disturbed by the way the party treated veterans like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha. The BJP has not fielded Advani and Joshi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

    Joined Congress on Lalu's advise says Shotgun

    The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections will be held between April 11 and May 19, with the votes being counted on May 23. Bihar, which has 40 parliamentary constituencies, will vote in all seven phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

    shatrughan sinha rahul gandhi kerala lok sabha elections 2019

