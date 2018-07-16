Trivandrum, July 16: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's office was vandalised allegedly by BJP workers in Kerala's Trivandrum on Monday.

Shashi Tharoor, Thiruvananthapuram MP, said, "People had come with their concerns but you scared them away from here. Is this what we want in our country? I am asking as a citizen, not as an MP. This is not the Hinduism that I know of."

After the attack, Tharoor tweeted, "Today @YUVAMORCHABJP vandals attacked my constituency office in Thiruvananthapuram. They poured black engine oil on signs, doors, walls & gate, drove away innocent citizens waiting with their petitions, put up offensive banners & shouted slogans asking me to go to Pakistan."

1/2 Today @YUVAMORCHABJP vandals attacked my constituency office in Thiruvananthapuram. They poured black engine oil on signs, doors, walls & gate, drove away innocent citizens waiting with their petitions, put up offensive banners & shouted slogans asking me to go to Pakistan. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 16, 2018

2/2 We have all been warned. The BJP’s answer to the simple question “have you given up the dream of a Hindu Rashtra?” is apparently vandalism & violence. That is the face they have shown inThiruvananthapuram today. Most Hindus will say these Sanghi goondas do not represent us. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 16, 2018

Tharoor sparked a massive controversy with his remarks on a Facebook post that if voted to power again, the BJP will rewrite the Constitution and pave the way for the creation of a "Hindu Pakistan".

Tharoor said many proud Hindus like him cherished the inclusive nature of the faith and had no desire to live, as their Pakistani neighbours were forced to, in an intolerant theocratic state.

Tharoor has been summoned by a Kolkata court for his. A case has been filed in Bankshall Court against in Kolkata. He has been booked under Section 2 of Prevention of Insult to National Honours Act. He has also been slapped with charges against 153 and 295(A) of the IPC as well "for hurting the sentiments because the word Hindu has been quoted related to an Islamic State", said the petitioner.