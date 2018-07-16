  • search

Shashi Tharoor's office vandalised by BJP workers, asked to go to Pakistan

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Trivandrum, July 16: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's office was vandalised allegedly by BJP workers in Kerala's Trivandrum on Monday.

    Shashi Tharoor, Thiruvananthapuram MP, said, "People had come with their concerns but you scared them away from here. Is this what we want in our country? I am asking as a citizen, not as an MP. This is not the Hinduism that I know of."

    Shashi Tharoors office attacked by BJP workers in Trivandrum
    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's office vandalised in Trivandrum. Courtesy: ANI news

    After the attack, Tharoor tweeted, "Today @YUVAMORCHABJP vandals attacked my constituency office in Thiruvananthapuram. They poured black engine oil on signs, doors, walls & gate, drove away innocent citizens waiting with their petitions, put up offensive banners & shouted slogans asking me to go to Pakistan."

    Tharoor sparked a massive controversy with his remarks on a Facebook post that if voted to power again, the BJP will rewrite the Constitution and pave the way for the creation of a "Hindu Pakistan".

    Tharoor said many proud Hindus like him cherished the inclusive nature of the faith and had no desire to live, as their Pakistani neighbours were forced to, in an intolerant theocratic state.

    Tharoor has been summoned by a Kolkata court for his. A case has been filed in Bankshall Court against in Kolkata. He has been booked under Section 2 of Prevention of Insult to National Honours Act. He has also been slapped with charges against 153 and 295(A) of the IPC as well "for hurting the sentiments because the word Hindu has been quoted related to an Islamic State", said the petitioner.

    Read more about:

    shashi tharoor bjp congress

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue