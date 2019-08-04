Shashi Tharoor urge appointment of interim Congress president by internal elections

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 04: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday raised the issue of leadership in the Party and suggested internal elections for the senior leadership position.

Speaking to reporters, Tharoor said,''All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) leaders have urged the senior leadership of the Congress & particularly Congress Working Committee to urgently follow the wishes of the Congress President.''

'The urgent appointment of an interim President followed by internal elections to the senior leadership positions in the party will strengthen the credibility of the Congress nationwide,'' he said.

Rahul Gandhi, after resigning as the Congress chief, had said that the party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay and CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest to make the decision.

In an open letter, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that he had suggested his colleagues in the CWC to entrust a group of people with the task of beginning the search for a new president.

Meanwhile, the Congress Working Committee will meet on August 10, All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal said a development that has sparked speculations that the party will appoint a new president two months after Rahul Gandhi resigned.