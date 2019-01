Shashi Tharoor takes jibe at Yogi Adityanath's holy dip says,'Iss Sangam mein sab nange hain'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 30: Hours after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Cabinet took a holy dip in the Sangam at Prayagraj, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took a jibe and said that 'everyone is naked in this Sangam' who visits the Kumbh Mela.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram said,''Ganga bhi swaach rakhne hai aur paap bhi yhn dhone hain. Iss Sangam me sabhi nange hain! Jai ganaga Maiya (Ganga needs to be cleaned and this is the place for washed off sins. Everyone is naked in this Sangam)

गंगा भी स्वच्छ रखनी है और पाप भी यहीं धोने हैं। इस संगम में सब नंगे हैं!

जय गंगा मैया की! pic.twitter.com/qAmHThAJjD — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 29, 2019

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and almost his entire Cabinet took a dip at the Sangam yesterday, at the venue of the Kumbh Mela. After taking the dip, Cabinet meeting also took place at Kumbh, in which Yogi government approved construction of world's longest 600-km Ganga Expressway between Prayagraj and western Uttar Pradesh.