    Shashi Tharoor slams trolls against Tanishq ad, calls it 'beautiful'

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 13: Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor has slammed trolls which speak against the Titan Group-led Tanishq Jewellery's ad featuring an interfaith couple, calling it beautiful.

    Tharoor said Hindu-Muslim unity shown in the ad irks some people.

    Shashi Tharoor slams trolls against Tanishq ad, calls it beautiful
    Video Grab

    The Tanishq Jewellery's ad has received a lot of backlash on social media, with many demanding to boycott the coveted jewellery brand.

    The advertisement was released on October 9 but after social media outrage, the company decided to make it unavailable for public viewing on YouTube and other social media platforms. The ad features a Muslim family preparing for an upcoming baby shower for their Hindu daughter-in-law.

    "So Hindutva bigots have called for a boycott of TanishqJewelry for highlighting Hindu-Muslim unity through this beautiful ad. If Hindu-Muslim "ekatvam" irks them so much, why don't they boycott the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world -- India?", tweeted Shashi Tharoor.

    As soon as the ad was uploaded on social media, many users started calling it "Love Jihad" and slammed the jewellery brand for its "fake secularism".

    The term 'Love Jihad' is coined by Hindu extremist groups against the alleged conversion of Hindu girls by Muslim boys in the name of love.

    Some users slammed the "trolls" for creating unnecessary issues over the advertisement that calls for Hindu-Muslim unity.

    Here are some tweets:

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 11:02 [IST]
