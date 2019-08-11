Shashi Tharoor shares his ‘Shakespeare’ photo, Twitterati can’t stop laughing

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 11: Social media sites are filled with unusual filters and Netizens can't have enough of it. Recently, someone had morphed Congress leader Shashi Tharoor face to resemble that of English poet and playwright William Shakespeare!

Taking to Twitter, Thiruvananthapuram MP Tharoor shared a photo of himself and wrote,''The most flattering image going around on What's App today - amazed that someone thought of making me into Shakespeare & then actually took the trouble to create this! Thanks to whoever did so (though i am completely unworthy of the honour!)."

The most flattering image going around on What’s App today — amazed that someone thought of making me into Shakespeare & then actually took the trouble to create this! Thanks to whoever did so (though i am completely unworthy of the honour!) pic.twitter.com/F0uWV0m7Zw — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 10, 2019

The picture quickly garnered a lot of attention online. While many found it hilarious, others found it quite "unsettling" as the famous playwright's image had a moustache, missing in his rendition.

Many remarked that he deserved the 'honour' for his phenomenal command over English.

While Shakespeare is widely regarded as the greatest contributor to the English language, Tharoor, has often been at the receiving end of many jokes, from his followers and critics alike, for his choice of words in his tweets.