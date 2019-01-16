  • search
For Thiruvananthapuram Updates
Allow Notification  

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Shashi Tharoor not allowed inside temple during PM Modi's visit

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 16: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday has alleged that he, along with the local MLA and mayor were not allowed to enter the centuries-old Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kerala on Tuesday.

    Shashi Tharoor not allowed inside temple during PM Modis visit
    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

    Taking to Twitter, Tharoor, who is the lawmaker from the city, accused the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) of striking their names from the list of people allowed in the temple when the PM was there.

    On Tuesday, Modi inaugurated the multi-crore developmental works carried out at the shrine as part of the Union government's flagship Swadesh Darshan Scheme, which is aimed at developing basic facilities in and around religious institutions across the country, news agency PTI reported.

    Also Read | Kerala: PM Modi inaugurates Kollam bypass, assures 100 per cent rural connectivity

    PM Modi visited Kerala on Tuesday and offered prayers at the famous temple in the state capital. Governor Justice P Sathasivam and the state temple body minister Kadakampally Surendran accompanied PM Modi inside the temple.

    Recognising the tourism potential of the state, the Centre has sanctioned seven projects in Kerala under the Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD schemes for about Rs 550 crore.

    After the temple visit, Modi left for New Delhi.

    More thiruvananthapuram NewsView All

    Read more about:

    shashi tharoor padmanabhaswamy temple kerala thiruvananthapuram narendra modi

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 10:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue