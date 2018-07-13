‘Shashi Tharoor needs medical help’, says Subramanian Swamy over ‘Hindu Pakistan’ remark

New Delhi, July 13: The debate over senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's controversial "Hindu Pakistan" remark is unlikely to die down soon. Almost all top political leaders have reacted on the comments made by the Lok Sabha member of Parliament (MP).

While the Congress has maintained a neutral position over Tharoor's remark, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lambasted the MP for "communalising the political discourse of the country".

The BJP has demanded an apology from Congress president Rahul Gandhi over Tharoor's remark which the grand old party maintained was made on an individual level. Tharoor, on his part, remained adamant and said he won't apologise for stating "facts" about the country.

Like in all controversial episodes, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy too has his take on the whole "Hindu Pakistan" debate.

Swamy on Thursday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must check if Tharoor needs "medical help." "The PM should take pity on Mr Tharoor, find out whether he needs medical help, and send him to a mental hospital if needed," Swamy told ANI.

"I don't know if he overdosed on something. His comments clearly exhibit frustration. What is the definition of Hindu Pakistan? What does he mean? Is he against Pakistan? He appeases Pakistanis so much and asks Pakistan Prime Minister to help remove Prime Minister Modi from power. He has also got Pakistani girlfriends. They are ISI people," Swamy added.

The BJP Rajya Sabha PM also demanded an answer from the Congress on the whole subject.

"They (the Congress) spoke about Hindu terror earlier, but that turned out to be a fiasco. The Congress leadership should disown it (Tharoor's comments), otherwise it will mean they are in a state of frustration," added Swamy.

Tharoor warned that if the ruling BJP wins the 2019 Lok Sabha elections once again, then the saffron party will turn India into a "Hindu Pakistan". The Lok Sabha MP alleged that the BJP will write a new Constitution which will pave the way for a nation, much like Pakistan, where rights of minorities are not respected.

"If they (the BJP) win a repeat in the Lok Sabha our democratic Constitution as we understand it will not survive as they will have all the elements they need to tear apart the Constitution of India and write a new one," Tharoor said at an event in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Wednesday.

"That new one will be the one which will enshrine principles of Hindu Rashtra, that will remove equality for minorities, that will create a Hindu Pakistan and that isn't what Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and great heroes of freedom struggle fought for," he added.