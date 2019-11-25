Shashi Tharoor, Karti visit Tihar jail to meet P Chidambaram

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Nov 25: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday visited Tihar jail in New Delhi to meet former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. Shashi Tharoor was accompanied by Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram.

Chidambaram was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22.

INX Media case: Chidambaram moves SC challenging HC order on bail plea

He was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16 and is in judicial custody till November 27 under the order of a trial court.

The CBI registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED lodged a money-laundering case in this regard in the same year.