  • search
Trending Delhi Police Vs Lawyers Maharashtra Ayodhya Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shashi Tharoor-headed parliamentary panel to take up WhatsApp snooping case on Nov 20

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 06: A parliamentary standing committee headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will take up the WhatsApp snooping case in its next meeting on November 20, sources said on Wednesday.

    Shashi Tharoor
    Shashi Tharoor

    Two parliamentary panels headed by Congress leaders have decided to examine the WhatsApp snooping case and will seek details from top government officials including the Home Secretary.

    Tharoor, who heads the parliamentary standing committee on information technology, said in a letter to his panel members that alleged use of the technology for snooping on Indian citizens was a matter of "grave concern" and it would be discussed at the Committee''s next meeting on November 20.

    'Illegal, Shameful’, says Sonia Gandhi on WhatsApp snooping; BJP hits back

    Earlier, Facebook-owned WhatsApp said Indian journalists and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities using an Israeli spyware Pegasus.

    More SHASHI THAROOR News

    Read more about:

    shashi tharoor whatsapp

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 12:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue