Shashi Tharoor-headed parliamentary panel to take up WhatsApp snooping case on Nov 20

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Nov 06: A parliamentary standing committee headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will take up the WhatsApp snooping case in its next meeting on November 20, sources said on Wednesday.

Two parliamentary panels headed by Congress leaders have decided to examine the WhatsApp snooping case and will seek details from top government officials including the Home Secretary.

Tharoor, who heads the parliamentary standing committee on information technology, said in a letter to his panel members that alleged use of the technology for snooping on Indian citizens was a matter of "grave concern" and it would be discussed at the Committee''s next meeting on November 20.

'Illegal, Shameful’, says Sonia Gandhi on WhatsApp snooping; BJP hits back

Earlier, Facebook-owned WhatsApp said Indian journalists and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities using an Israeli spyware Pegasus.