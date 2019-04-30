Shashi Tharoor granted permission to travel abroad

New Delhi, Apr 30: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is facing a trial in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, was on Tuesday granted permission to travel to USA from May 5 to May 20.

The Congress MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram had moved an application seeking permission to visit the US to attend some conferences and events. Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj had on Monday sought a response from the Delhi police on Tharoor's plea seeking court's nod to travel abroad.

The Delhi Court took note that he was given permission to travel abroad earlier and had abided by the terms and conditions of the court.

On February 25, the court had allowed Tharoor to travel to Saudi Arabia from February 28 to March 4 for attending a seminar.

The former Union minister has been charged under sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 of the IPC but has not been arrested in the case.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.