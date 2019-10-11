  • search
Trending Modi xijinping Meet Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shashi Tharoor declines to be member of external affairs panel

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 11: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has declined to be a member of the parliamentary standing committee on External Affairs, sources said on Friday. Tharoor had headed the panel in the previous Lok Sabha.

    Shashi Tharoor
    Shashi Tharoor

    The former Union minister thanked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for appointing him as a member of the external affairs committee but said he does not want to be simply a member of the panel which he once headed, sources said.

    President's Rule should be imposed in Bengal: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

    Tharoor also said his hands are full as he has a lot to do in the parliamentary standing committee on information technology which he is heading.

    Birla had nominated Tharoor as a member of the parliamentary standing committee on External Affairs last month. After he was not appointed the chairman of the panel, Tharoor had claimed that the government had decided to end the tradition of an Opposition member heading the committee.

    More SHASHI THAROOR News

    Read more about:

    shashi tharoor

    Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 16:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue