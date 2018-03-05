Shashi Tharoor appeals to students to withdraw protest as Govt agrees to CBI probe into SSC exam

The Government has finally given in to the demands of thousands of students protesting in the National Capital against the alleged paper leak in the Combined Graduate Level(CGL) exam, by agreeing to conduct CBI inquiry into the matter.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, "We have accepted demands of protesting candidates and have given orders for CBI inquiry, the protest should now stop,"

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who had extended his support to the protesting students also appealed to the students to call off the protest. He said, "Spoke to Dr Jitendra Singh in Parliament today. He has agreed to a CBI inquiry on all the issues raised by the students protesting the SSC-CGL Mains papers (leak, conduct of exams etc). I thank him for his willingness to listen to these legitimate demands w/an open mind.,"

"I now urge the protesting students, whom I have supported all the way, to call off their agitation. It is time to acknowledge victory &move on," he added.

However, the students have said that they will not move or call off the protest until the Government's decision is presented in a proper format.

We welcome Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's decision on CBI probe. We are not going to call off the protest until a proper format is released, we will see if our demands are being met or not," said Piyush, protesting SSC candidate in Delhi.

The students started with their protest on February 27 and said that until all their protests are made, the protest will not be called off.

