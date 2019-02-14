  • search
    Shashi bhai toh love guru hain: Naqvi's dig at Tharoor's Valentine's Day tweet against Sangh Parivar

    New Delhi, Feb 14: On Valentines day, Congress MP Shahi Tharoor had a piece of special advice for couples to save themselves from being trolled by right-wing activists.

    "If any Sangh Parivar trolls try to threaten you for being out with a friend, tell them you are celebrating the ancient Indian tradition of #KamadevaDivas ! (sic)," the Congress lawmaker said in a tweet.

    Kamadeva, a Hindu god of love, is often portrayed along with his female counterpart Rati.

    Responding to his tweet, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi called Tharoor a love guru and said, "Shashi Tharoor bhai toh Love Guru hain. Ab koi Valentine day ka virodh kare toh Love Guru to uska virodh karega [Shashi Tharoor brother is a love guru. If anyone goes against Valentine's Day, the love guru will go against them]."

    Like clockwork, every year, the Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and part of the RSS family, comes out in protest against those celebrating Valentine's day.

    The activists also threaten to smear stinging nettle plants on love couples who will be found celebrating Valentine's Day in malls, parks, cinema halls and other places in the city.

    Valentine's Day, the "day of love" is celebrated on February 14 worldwide every year.

