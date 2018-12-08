  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Sharad Yadav expresses regret over his ‘fat’ remark on Vasundhara Raje

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 8: Former JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav on Saturday expressed regret over his controversial remarks on Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje's appearance.

    "I saw her statement. I have very old family relations with her. If my words hurt her, I express my regret. I will also write a letter to her," Yadav was quoted as saying by ANI.

    Sharad Yadav

    The former JD (U) leader had on Thursday stoked a controversy after he called the Rajasthan chief minister "fat", while appealing to voters in the poll-bound state to not vote for BJP.

    Calling Raje a daughter of Madhya Pradesh, he said people need to give her some rest as she was very tired. She was thin earlier, and was now fat, he is heard as saying.

    Also Read BJP to make formal complain against Sharad Yadav with election commission for his comment

    Vasundhara Raje on Friday demanded action against former JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav for body shaming her during an election rally, saying she felt insulted by his comments and the Election Commission must take cognisance.

    "I feel insulted. This is the insult of women," Raje told reporters in Jhalawar. adding that she was "absolutely shocked" and did not expect such a comment from an experienced leader.

    It is important, the chief minister asserted, that the Election Commission takes cognisance of this and sets an example so people don't repeat such a thing in future.

    Read more about:

    sharad yadav vasundhara raje Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018

    Story first published: Saturday, December 8, 2018, 17:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 8, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue