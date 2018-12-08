Home News India Sharad Yadav expresses regret over his ‘fat’ remark on Vasundhara Raje

Sharad Yadav expresses regret over his 'fat' remark on Vasundhara Raje

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 8: Former JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav on Saturday expressed regret over his controversial remarks on Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje's appearance.

"I saw her statement. I have very old family relations with her. If my words hurt her, I express my regret. I will also write a letter to her," Yadav was quoted as saying by ANI.

The former JD (U) leader had on Thursday stoked a controversy after he called the Rajasthan chief minister "fat", while appealing to voters in the poll-bound state to not vote for BJP.

Calling Raje a daughter of Madhya Pradesh, he said people need to give her some rest as she was very tired. She was thin earlier, and was now fat, he is heard as saying.

Vasundhara Raje on Friday demanded action against former JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav for body shaming her during an election rally, saying she felt insulted by his comments and the Election Commission must take cognisance.

"I feel insulted. This is the insult of women," Raje told reporters in Jhalawar. adding that she was "absolutely shocked" and did not expect such a comment from an experienced leader.

It is important, the chief minister asserted, that the Election Commission takes cognisance of this and sets an example so people don't repeat such a thing in future.