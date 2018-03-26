Sharad Yadav expresses confidence in Opposition unity to stop Modi govt from coming to power in 2019

Lucknow, March 26: Former Janata Dal (United) (JD (U)) member of Parliament (MP) Sharad Yadav is confident that all the opposition parties will join hands to dethrone the ruling Narendra Modi government at the Centre during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The senior politician stated that all the opposition parties in the country are coming together. He added that several opposition parties are working towards the formation of a grand alliance to overthrow the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.

Yadav, who had to lose his Rajya Sabha seat last year after he opposed the JD (U) joining the BJP to form the government in Bihar, expressed fear that the country is in danger and the present government should be out of power in 2019. "The opposition parties in the country are uniting and we are working towards it. The country is in danger and the present government should be out of power in 2019. Our effort for the coming elections in 2019 is that a big alliance should be formed by uniting the opposition parties," Yadav told reporters in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Opposition parties in country are uniting & we are working towards it. Country is in danger & present govt should be out of power in 2019. Our effort for coming elections in 2019 is that a big alliance should be formed by uniting the opposition parties: Sharad Yadav in Kanpur pic.twitter.com/1xyxj4NfKr — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2018

Since the last few weeks, several opposition parties including the Congress are trying to forge an alliance against the ruling party at the Centre before the 2019 General elections. The opposition parties' attempts to forge an alliance began after the BJP's massive win in the Tripura Assembly elections. The BJP also managed to form governments in Meghalaya and Nagaland after the elections recently.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao came up with the idea of a national political formation without the BJP and the Congress. He immediately got support from his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and a few others, including Hyderabad lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi.

Last week, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief KCR met Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Banerjee in Kolkata. The meeting between the regional satraps holds great political meaning, say experts. The very fact that KCR took a private flight to flew to Kolkata to meet his Bengal counterpart created political ripples. After the meeting, both the CMs pitched for a non-BJP, non-Congress "federal front" to counter the political powerhouses ahead of the 2019 General elections.

After the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) left the NDA government at the Centre recently over the issue of grant of special status category to Andhra Pradesh and the saffron party had to bear the brunt of humiliating defeat in the three Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the regional parties have taken the centre stage.

There are clear political indications that the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will form an alliance to fight the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 after their combination succeeded in winning the prestigious Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls recently in Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, 20 opposition parties came together at a dinner hosted by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in the national capital a few days ago.

The dinner politics by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson has been billed as the first concrete attempt to forge an anti-BJP alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

