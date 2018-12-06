  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Sharad Yadav body-shames Vasundhara Raje, says 'Bahut moti ho gayi hain, pehle patli thi'

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Dec 6: Veteran politician Sharad Yadav on Wednesday made yet another derogatory remark against Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. Yadav, the patron of the Loktantrik Janta Dal, has not only body-shamed Raje but also once again exposed misogyny.

    Sharad Yadav body-shames Vasundhara Raje, says Bahut moti ho gayi hain, pehle patli thi
    Veteran politician Sharad Yadav

    Yadav made the remark while campaigning in Mundawar of Alwar district ahead of Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018, scheduled to take place on Friday.

    Here's the video clip:

    However, this isn't the first time, earlier too Yadav has made sexist remarks that demean women.

    Also Read | Recalling Rajasthan elections 2013: When Raje returned as CM with overwhelming mandate

    In 2015, he said in the Rajya Sabha, "The body of women from the south is as good as beautiful they are. They (women) in our region are not that good as those (in south) know dancing."

    In 2017, he had come up with a weird analogy and went on to say in Patna: "Honour of a vote is bigger and important than the honour of daughter".

    Read more about:

    sharad yadav vasundhara raje rajasthan rajya sabha Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 18:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue