Sharad Yadav body-shames Vasundhara Raje, says 'Bahut moti ho gayi hain, pehle patli thi'

Jaipur, Dec 6: Veteran politician Sharad Yadav on Wednesday made yet another derogatory remark against Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. Yadav, the patron of the Loktantrik Janta Dal, has not only body-shamed Raje but also once again exposed misogyny.

Yadav made the remark while campaigning in Mundawar of Alwar district ahead of Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018, scheduled to take place on Friday.

Here's the video clip:

#WATCH Sharad Yadav on Vasundhra Raje in Alwar, Rajasthan: Vasundhra ko aaram do, bahut thak gayi hain, bahut moti ho gayi hain, pehle patli thi. Humare Madhya Pradesh ki beti hai. pic.twitter.com/8R5lEpuSg0 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2018

However, this isn't the first time, earlier too Yadav has made sexist remarks that demean women.

In 2015, he said in the Rajya Sabha, "The body of women from the south is as good as beautiful they are. They (women) in our region are not that good as those (in south) know dancing."

In 2017, he had come up with a weird analogy and went on to say in Patna: "Honour of a vote is bigger and important than the honour of daughter".