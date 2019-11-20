  • search
    Days after Rajya Sabha praise, Sharad Pawar to meet PM Modi today on farmers crisis

    New Delhi, Nov 20: Amid Maharashtra power tussle, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to discuss farmers' issues. The meeting is expected to take place around 12 pm in Parliament.

    The meeting is significant as Sharad Pawar's NCP is seen as a key player for an alliance that can take power in Maharashtra.

    Meanwhile, the Congress and the NCP would hold another round of talks on the formation of a government in Maharashtra.

    There have been several rounds of talks between the Congress and NCP, but they have remained inconclusive.

    Raut meets Pawar, exudes confidence about Sena-led govt in Maharashtra

    Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the 250th session of Rajya Sabha had praised the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for strictly "adhering to parliamentary norms."

    "Today I want to appreciate two parties, NCP and BJD. These parties have strictly adhered to parliamentary norms. They have never gone into the well. Yet, they have raised their points very effectively. Other parties including mine can learn from them," he said.

    The state is currently under President's rule after no party has been able to form the government for the want of numbers.

