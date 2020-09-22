YouTube
    Sharad Pawar to fast for a day in solidarity with 8 suspended MPs

    Mumbai, Sep 22: NCP chief Sharad Pawar said he is observing a day-long fast on Tuesday to protest the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha members of the Upper House.

    The MPs were suspended for the remaining part of the current session over their "misbehavior" with the House deputy chairman during the passage of the farm Bills on Sunday.

    Addressing a Press conference here, Pawar, a Rajya Sabha member, also bemoaned the conduct of Deputy Chairman Harivansh and the Modi government's decision of "bulldozing" the Opposition in the House.

      The eight MPs were expelled for expressing their opinion, Pawar said, adding the depty chairman did not give priority to (House) rules.

