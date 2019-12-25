  • search
Trending Flashback 2019 NPR
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sharad Pawar taught us how to form govt with less seats: Uddhav Thackeray

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 25: In an apparent dig at Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that it was Nationalist Congress Chief (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar who taught them how to form government even without a clear majority.

    Udhhav Thackeray
    Udhhav Thackeray

    "We are here looking at how we can produce more in less land. Sharad Pawar has taught us to raise farm productivity and also how to make a government with less seats," said the Chief Minister, and Pawar was also present on the dais.

    "Yes we also did it," said Thackeray.

    Uddhav's remarks were seen as dig at Fadnavis, who had stressed in the assembly recently that the BJP was the single largest party in Maharashtra.

    No detention centres in Maharashtra, Muslims need not fear: Uddhav Thackeray

    The BJP and the Sena fought the October 21 assembly polls together, but their alliance collapsed after the latter walked out and joined hands with the Congress and the NCP.

    The three parties then formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in November-end. Pawar is considered the chief architect of the ruling alliance, the first such political arrangement at the state-level in Maharashtra's history.

    More SHARAD PAWAR News

    Read more about:

    sharad pawar uddhav thackeray

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 25, 2019, 17:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue