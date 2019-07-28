  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sharad Pawar says BJP 'committed' to luring leaders; Fadnavis refutes claim

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, July 28: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP ministers of "committing themselves" to poaching leaders from other parties before the assembly election.

    Pawar also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of misusing probe agencies and state-run financial bodies to compel leaders to join their fold.

    Sharad Pawar says BJP committed to luring leaders; Fadnavis refutes claim
    Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar

    "The chief minister and other ministers in the state government have literally committed themselves to this work (luring leaders of other parties). They are making phone calls to leaders of other parties and asking them to join," the NCP president said.

    After Sachin Ahir, another NCP leader set to join BJP

    Citing an example of the alleged misuse of financial bodies, he said: "The sugar mill of (former MLA) Kalyan Kale in Pandharpur was in a difficult situation. The state government, by flouting norms, gave Rs 30-35 crore to it and asked him to join the BJP. Since he wanted to save his factory, he switched over."

    Pawar claimed that NCP state women's president Chitra Wagh, who had announced last Friday that she was quitting the party, was also forced to join the BJP by way of threats.

    "Wagh met me. She looked worried," Pawar said.

    "She told me that there are some criminal cases against her husband. In addition to that, an ACB (anti corruption bureau) inquiry has been initiated against their cooperative institution. That is why she asked me to give her permission to join the BJP," he said.

    Pawar alleged that Kagal NCP MLA Hasan Mushrif was also made an offer by the BJP, but when he refused, the income tax department carried out raids at his premises in Kolhapur.

    Pawar added that Satara MLA Shivendraraje Bhosle and Ahmednagar MLA Sangram Jagtap are with the NCP.

    However, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis refuted te claims saying Many Congress and NCP leaders are ready to join BJP but a few chosen ones will be inducted. Those involved in an ongoing investigation by ED or any agency won't be inducted. We don't need to invite or chase anyone, people are approaching us.

    "BJP has never done politics of pressuring others. In last 5 yrs,govt helped several sugar factories,facing difficult times. There's a long list but no one was asked to join BJP for this. Pawar sa'ab should have introspection within his own party," he added.

    More SHARAD PAWAR News

    Read more about:

    sharad pawar devendra fadnavis bjp

    Story first published: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 15:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue