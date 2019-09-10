  • search
Trending UNHRC FATF
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sharad Pawar meets Sonia over seat-sharing arrangement

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 10: NCP leader Sharad Pawar met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Tuesday and is learnt to have discussed the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

    The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have already decided to contest the polls together under coalition.

    Sharad Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi over seat-sharing arrangement
    NCP leader Sharad Pawar

    Sources said Pawar is learnt to have given a final shape to the broad seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, slated to held in October, but detailed discussions will continue for the next few days before a final tie-up plan is laid out.

    Maharashtra: A month before assembly elections, Sharad Pawar's relative set to join BJP

    Over the past few weeks, state leaders of the two parties have met several times to discuss the matter.

    More SHARAD PAWAR News

    Read more about:

    sharad pawar sonia gandhi maharashtra

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 17:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue