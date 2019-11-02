  • search
    Sharad Pawar meets Raj Thackeray amid uncertainties over Maharashtra govt formation

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 02: Amid uncertainty over government formation in Maharashtra, MNS president Raj Thackeray on Saturday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence here.

    Sharad Pawar meets Raj Thackeray
    Sharad Pawar meets Raj Thackeray

    It was a brief, 10-minute meeting, MNS sources said. The political impasse in the state continues after Assembly election results were announced on October 24, with victorious allies BJP and Shiv Sena bickering over chief minister's post.

    The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena won only one seat (Kalyan rural) in the Assembly polls.

    Maharashtra govt formation: Congress plays wait-and-watch amid BJP-Sena tussle

    "Each seat will count when it comes to government formation by other parties in case the BJP fails to prove its majority. Raj Thackeray's meeting with Pawar is important in that context," sources said.

