Sharad Pawar tests positive for COVID-19, says no cause for concern

Centre didn't take timely steps due to elections in five states: Pawar on fuel price rise

Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi, discusses ED action against Sanjay Raut

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Apr 06: In a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar raised the action taken by central probe agencies against leaders of Maharashtra's ruling coalition.

"I brought to the notice of the PM the matter regarding (ED) attaching properties of Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut. If a central agency takes a step like this, then they've to take responsibility for it..this action against him because he speaks against the Govt?," NCP Chief Sharad Pawar told reporters after meeting PM Modi.

"It is the responsibility of those who are in power, to not make anyone feel ignored or sidelined. No such matter is raised when we sit and talk one to one," he said.

"I have said a number of times that I am not interested to take this responsibility," Pawar on being asked about leading UPA.

The meeting between Sharad Pawar and Modi at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament came on a day when the CBI took custody of NCP leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with corruption allegations levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth more than Rs 11.15 crore of Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife and two of his associates in a money-laundering investigation linked to certain land deals.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 17:46 [IST]