Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray a day after Fadnavis-Raut meeting

    Mumbai, Sep 27: NCP president Sharad Pawar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here on Sunday.

    The meeting took place a day after former state chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut here, sparking speculation in political circles.

    Sharad Pawar
    Sharad Pawar

    Pawar met Thackeray at the latter''s official residence and the meeting lasted for about 40 minutes, sources said.

    What transpired during the meeting could not be known immediately.

    Fadnavis, Sanjay Raut meet at luxury hotel; not political, says BJP

    Sources, however, said the future unlocking process and the COVID-19 situation in the state were some of the issues that were discussed during the meeting.

    Fadnavis and Raut had met at a hotel in Mumbai on Saturday. Although their meeting triggered speculation, Fadnavis on Sunday asserted that the BJP has no intention of joining hands with the Shiv Sena or to bring down the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government.

    Fadnavis also said the meeting was regarding an interview for Shiv Sena mouthpiece ''Saamana''.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 27, 2020, 19:35 [IST]
    X