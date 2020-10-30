Sharad Pawar holds hour-long meet with Uddhav Thackeray: Reports

YouTube
    Mumbai, Oct 30: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Friday, sources said.

    The meeting that lasted for about an hour took place at the chief minister's official bungalow "Varsha" in south Mumbai, they said.

    Sharad Pawar

    The meeting took place days after Sharad Pawar said that he would discuss with the chief minister issues of soaring onion prices and flood relief package from the Centre.

    It comes a day after the Maharashtra Cabinet discussed the proposal of recommending to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari the names of 12 candidates for their nomination to the state Legislative Council from his quota.

    Story first published: Friday, October 30, 2020, 21:44 [IST]
