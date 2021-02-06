Some people are spreading confusion among farmers about MSP: Union Jal Shakti Minister

Internet suspended again at borders where farmers are protesting

Will plan further if farm laws are not repealed by Oct 2: Tikait

Ready for talks, but won't accept anything less than repeal of agri laws: Farmers’ union

Sharad Pawar ‘advises’ Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution while speaking on matters outside cricket

India

oi-Deepika S

Pune, Feb 06: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar should be more careful while speaking on farmers'' issues.

Many celebrities including Tendulkar and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar rallied around the government on social media using hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda following tweets by pop singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg backing farmers.

When asked about celebrities like Tendulkar and Mangeshkar reacting to the ongoing agitation by farmers against the three new farm laws at the borders of Delhi, the NCP chief said that people had responded strongly.

"I would suggest to Sachin (Tendulkar) that he should be careful while speaking on the issues related to other fields," Pawar told reporters.

Ready for talks, but won't accept anything less than repeal of agri laws: Farmers’ union

He alleged the Union government was defaming the ongoing agitation of farmers by calling them "Khalistanis" or terrorists.

"These agitators are farmers who feed our country. Therefore, it is not right to call them Khalistanis or terrorists," the former Union agriculture minister said.