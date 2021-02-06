YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Aero India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sharad Pawar ‘advises’ Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution while speaking on matters outside cricket

    By
    |

    Pune, Feb 06: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar should be more careful while speaking on farmers'' issues.

    Sharad Pawar
    Sharad Pawar

    Many celebrities including Tendulkar and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar rallied around the government on social media using hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda following tweets by pop singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg backing farmers.

    When asked about celebrities like Tendulkar and Mangeshkar reacting to the ongoing agitation by farmers against the three new farm laws at the borders of Delhi, the NCP chief said that people had responded strongly.

    "I would suggest to Sachin (Tendulkar) that he should be careful while speaking on the issues related to other fields," Pawar told reporters.

    Ready for talks, but won't accept anything less than repeal of agri laws: Farmers’ union

    He alleged the Union government was defaming the ongoing agitation of farmers by calling them "Khalistanis" or terrorists.

    "These agitators are farmers who feed our country. Therefore, it is not right to call them Khalistanis or terrorists," the former Union agriculture minister said.

    More FARMERS PROTEST News

    Read more about:

    farmers protest sharad pawar sachin tendulkar

    Story first published: Saturday, February 6, 2021, 22:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X