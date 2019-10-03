  • search
    Sharad Pawar accompanies MLA Jitendra Awhad as the later files nomination

    By PTI
    |

    Thane, Oct 03: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar accompanied the party's sitting MLA Jitendra Awhad on Thursday as the latter filed nomination papers for the Kalwa-Mumbra Assembly constituency here.

    Awhad is seeking a third term from the constituency. Pawar drove with Awhad in an SUV as they headed for the local ward office in a procession.

    Sitting BJP MLA from Thane City, Sanjay Kelkar, also filed his papers on Thursday. In Nalasopara, former encounter specialist' police officer Pradeep Sharma, who is entering politics as a Shiv Sena candidate, filed his nomination.

    Aaditya Thackeray files nomination from Worli Assembly constituency

    In Dombivali in the district, BJP minister and sitting MLA Ravindra Chavan filed his papers.

