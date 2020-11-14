YouTube
    Shanties gutted in fire near Kolkata on Diwali evening; no casualty reported

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Nov 14: Around 30 shanties in New Town area near here were gutted in a fire on the evening of Kali puja and Diwali on Saturday, a fire department official said.

    No casualty was reported in the fire that broke out in Gauranga Nagar locality.

    Representational Image

    Two fire tenders doused the blaze within 30 minutes after it was reported at around 6.30 pm, the official said.

    Asked whether it was caused by fireworks, he said, "The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained."

    The Calcutta High Court had last week banned the use and sale of firecrackers in West Bengal during Kali Puja, Diwali, Chhath and other pujas during this festive season to curb pollution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

