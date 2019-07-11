Shamli arms loot: Highly radicalised Khalistan sympathisers convicted

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 11: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has secured the conviction of five persons in connection with the Shamli arms loot case in Uttar Pradesh.

Those convicted are Gurjant Singh, Amrit Singh, Jarman Singh, Karamveer Singh and Karam Singh.

Karam Singh had pleaded guilty under the provisions of the UAPA and Indian Penal Code.

A Bengal bomber and his southern sojourn: How NIA prevented an imminent terror attack

The NIA learnt during the probe that Jarman Singh was highly radicalised and was fighting for the creation of Khalistan. He was associated with a number of people of same ideology through various social media platforms.

A fanatic to the core, he tried to arrange illegal weapons through various channels i.e. by soliciting the same from different people but after having failed in his effort, he planned and executed this incident in association with his associates.