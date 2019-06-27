  • search
    'Shameful': Rahul Gandhi condemns murder of Haryana Congress leader

    By PTI
    New Delhi, June 27: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condemned the killing of the party's Haryana unit leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad and said it reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state. He prayed for peace of the departed soul.

    Shameful: Rahul Gandhi condemns murder of Haryana Congress leader
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    "The killing of Congress spokesperson and leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad is a condemnable, shameful and tragic incident. It reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Haryana. May Chaudharuy's soul rest in peace and may God provide his family the strength to bear this loss," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

    Instead of saving the ship, he jumped: Chouhan takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi

    Chaudhary was killed while parking his car outside the gym in sector nine here when the assailants fired on the car from two sides killing him on the spot.

    The whole incident was caught on CCTV camera, ASP Jaivir Raathee said. As many as 12 spent cartridges was found on the spot, the police officer said. Upon hearing the noise, people rushed to the site and Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, Raathee said.

    A case has been registered and police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the accused, the ASP said.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 15:36 [IST]
