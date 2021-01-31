YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TMC accuses BJP of insulting National Anthem, starts poll on social media

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 31: Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday claimed that BJP leaders have sung the national anthem incorrectly at a public rally in Howrah, a charge denied by the saffron party.

    Abhishek Banerjee

    Taking to Twitter, The TMC MP said that "those preaching patriotism and nationalism cannot even sing the national anthem correctly". "This is the party which claims to uphold India's honour and pride! SHAMEFUL! Will @narendramodi @AmitShah @BJP4India apologise for this 'Anti-National' Act?" he wrote.

    TMC secretary general and West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee also stated in a tweet that the BJP has disrespected the national anthem. "The whole country is astonished at this shameful act," he posted on the microblogging site.

    The Left Front also slammed the saffron camp over the incident. CPI(M) politburo member Md Salim said it is an irony that those who cannot sing the national anthem properly give sermons on nationalism.

    BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya, however, rubbished the allegations and said that the TMC was "indulging in politics over the national anthem, just like it did over Lord Ram and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose".

    He said that it isn't possible that so many senior leaders of the saffron party, including ministers, would together sing the national anthem wrong. "People will reject such politics," he added.

    More WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X