  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shame, says Yogi to Akhilesh, Mayawati on Azam Khan's jibe against Jaya Prada

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Apr 16: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday condemned SP leader Aazam Khan's "underwear jibe" allegedly targeting BJP leader Jaya Prada, saying it indicated the leader's "mean mindset" and "shamed" SP and BSP chiefs Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati for their silence over it.

    Shame, says Yogi to Akhilesh, Mayawati on Azam Khans jibe against Jaya Prada

    "Shame!" Yogi Adityanath said, condemning Azam Khan's remark and the two former chief ministers' silence over the jibe, in which Khan Sunday told a poll rally in Rampur that "he knew in 17 days that she wears a khaki underwear".

    "The mean and indecent remark against Jaya Prada reflects the mean mindset and personality of Azam Khan," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in tweet.

    'He was talking about someone else': Akhilesh Yadav defends Azam Khan's khaki underwear remark

    On Sunday, Azam Khan took political rhetoric to a new low when he said, "People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and people of India, it took you 17 years to understand her reality. But I could recognize it in 17 days that she wears a khaki underwear."

    Azam Khan was speaking at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur from where Jaya Prada is contesting against him for the Lok Sabha elections.

    While the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken note of the remarks and asked the Election Commission (EC) to take strong action against the Samajwadi Party leader.

    lok-sabha-home

    More AZAM KHAN News

    Read more about:

    azam khan jaya prada controversy uttar pradesh lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 18:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue