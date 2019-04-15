Shame, says Yogi to Akhilesh, Mayawati on Azam Khan's jibe against Jaya Prada

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Apr 16: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday condemned SP leader Aazam Khan's "underwear jibe" allegedly targeting BJP leader Jaya Prada, saying it indicated the leader's "mean mindset" and "shamed" SP and BSP chiefs Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati for their silence over it.

"Shame!" Yogi Adityanath said, condemning Azam Khan's remark and the two former chief ministers' silence over the jibe, in which Khan Sunday told a poll rally in Rampur that "he knew in 17 days that she wears a khaki underwear".

"The mean and indecent remark against Jaya Prada reflects the mean mindset and personality of Azam Khan," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in tweet.

'He was talking about someone else': Akhilesh Yadav defends Azam Khan's khaki underwear remark

On Sunday, Azam Khan took political rhetoric to a new low when he said, "People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and people of India, it took you 17 years to understand her reality. But I could recognize it in 17 days that she wears a khaki underwear."

Azam Khan was speaking at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur from where Jaya Prada is contesting against him for the Lok Sabha elections.

While the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken note of the remarks and asked the Election Commission (EC) to take strong action against the Samajwadi Party leader.