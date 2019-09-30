Shalimar railway station shed in Howrah collapsed,injured are hospitalised

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Sep 30: An under-construction shed collapsed at Shalimar railway station in Howrah district, West Bengal on Monday, injuring a few workers, a spokesperson of the South Eastern Railway (SER) said.

The construction work was being carried out by IRCON, a turnkey government-undertaking, the official said. The injured have been hospitalised, he said, adding that the incident occurred outside the passenger area. Further details are awaited.

This incident reminded the Santragachi railway station foot overbridge mishap in October 2018, which claimed two lives injuring seventeen people. A stampede like situation took place at Foot Overbridge Howrah. Then when the Nagercoil-Shalimar Express and two EMU locals arrived at the station at the same time.

Howrah: Under construction railway shed at Shalimar Railway Station collapsed today; no injuries reported. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/Qf27wFaVhk — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2019

The incident occurred between platform No. 2 and 3 at Santragachi station. Two trains arrived at the same time at the platforms connected by the bridge. Many passengers had deboarded and others were trying to reach their trains.

An announcement was made about simultaneous arrival of trains on platforms connected by the overbridge.

However, in today's incident, no casualty has been reported as of now.