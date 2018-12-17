Shailja Dwivedi murder case: Charges framed against Major Nikhil Handa

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 17: Patiala House court on Monday framed charges against Army Major Nikhil Handa for murder (302 IPC) and destruction of evidence (201 IPC) in the death case of sensational Shailja Dwivedi murder case. The court will begin prosecution evidence on January 19.

The charge sheet filed by Delhi police reveals that a night before the incident, he had watched various videos on Youtube on how to kill someone, which indicate his intention to murder Shailja Dwivedi. According to police, it was a pre-planned murder.

The accused,Major Nikhil Rai Handa, in a pre-planned murder slit Shailja Dwivedi's throat with a knife in June 2018. Handa was obsessed with his colleague's wife Shailja Dwivedi. He tried everything to pursue Shailja Dwivedi to divorce her husband and marry him.

Also Read | Noida: Two children killed after wall collapses in KM Public School

In fact, according to reports, on the fateful day, when Handa asked the victim to sit in his car, he called his wife and told her that he is divorcing her. The police says that this was the last-ditch attempt by Handa to woo Shailja Dwivedi.

The victim's body was found with its throat slit near the Brar Square in the Delhi Cantonment area on Saturday.