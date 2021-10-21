Shahrukh Khan meets with Aryan Khan at Arthur Road jail for 20 minutes

Appeal to Jamia alumnus Shah Rukh Khan to speak up on varsity violence

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Oct 21: Shahrukh Khan today met with his Aryan Khan at the Arthur Road Jail after he was denied bail in the drugs on cruise case. This is the first meeting between the father and son since the latter's arrest on October 2.

The meeting lasted around 20 minutes. The visit follows the easing of restrictions by the Maharashtra government on jail visits amidst the pandemic.

A special court here on Wednesday refused to grant bail to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and two others in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Special Judge V V Patil, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs.

The trio is presently in judicial custody. While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai, Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla women's prison here.

Aryan Khan and others accused in the case have been booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act.

(With PTI inputs)